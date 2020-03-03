J&K on alert against coronavirus, no positive case reported

Jammu and Kashmir has been put on alert to deal with any threat emerging due to coronavirus, even though no positive case has been found in the Union Territory, officials said on Tuesday. Addressing mediapersons about the emerging situation, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning and Monitoring and Information, said the situation is being closely monitored in Jammu and Kashmir.

"UT of J&K is in a state of alert. The surveillance for this virus has been increased ever since the first advisory was issued by the Government of India on 2nd February 2020," he said. He informed that so far a total of 201 individuals have been contacted in Jammu and Kashmir. "These include individuals who either had a travel history to countries such as China, South Korea, Iran, Thailand, Italy etc or came in contact with persons who had travelled to these countries". The top official said 21 suspected cases have been tested till date and "no positive case has been reported so far across J&K". He assured that the entire administrative has been further activated and is in a state of full alert and all facilities as required are being put in place, urging public to not panic.

"A 100 percent self declaration at the airports of Jammu and Srinagar will start from tomorrow to trace any such traveller having travel history to the infected countries. "Further, check points for passengers travelling by road have been set up at Lakhanpur and Lower Munda (Zig) to identify individuals with travel history to these countries," he added. Also, dedicated 24x7 Data Control Centres have been established at Srinagar and Jammu to receive information on travellers coming from the affected countries, Kansal said, adding that all suspected cases are being managed through defined protocols.

"We want to assure everybody that there is absolutely no cause of panic. All the required protocols and steps are being taken. Doctors, health specialists, administrative officers of health departments are reaching out to everybody through mass media informing people at large of the various respiratory hygiene, cough and sneeze etiquette, hand hygiene and steps that are needed to be taken," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.