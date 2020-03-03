Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K on alert against coronavirus, no positive case reported

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 23:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 23:57 IST
J&K on alert against coronavirus, no positive case reported

Jammu and Kashmir has been put on alert to deal with any threat emerging due to coronavirus, even though no positive case has been found in the Union Territory, officials said on Tuesday. Addressing mediapersons about the emerging situation, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning and Monitoring and Information, said the situation is being closely monitored in Jammu and Kashmir.

"UT of J&K is in a state of alert. The surveillance for this virus has been increased ever since the first advisory was issued by the Government of India on 2nd February 2020," he said. He informed that so far a total of 201 individuals have been contacted in Jammu and Kashmir. "These include individuals who either had a travel history to countries such as China, South Korea, Iran, Thailand, Italy etc or came in contact with persons who had travelled to these countries". The top official said 21 suspected cases have been tested till date and "no positive case has been reported so far across J&K". He assured that the entire administrative has been further activated and is in a state of full alert and all facilities as required are being put in place, urging public to not panic.

"A 100 percent self declaration at the airports of Jammu and Srinagar will start from tomorrow to trace any such traveller having travel history to the infected countries. "Further, check points for passengers travelling by road have been set up at Lakhanpur and Lower Munda (Zig) to identify individuals with travel history to these countries," he added. Also, dedicated 24x7 Data Control Centres have been established at Srinagar and Jammu to receive information on travellers coming from the affected countries, Kansal said, adding that all suspected cases are being managed through defined protocols.

"We want to assure everybody that there is absolutely no cause of panic. All the required protocols and steps are being taken. Doctors, health specialists, administrative officers of health departments are reaching out to everybody through mass media informing people at large of the various respiratory hygiene, cough and sneeze etiquette, hand hygiene and steps that are needed to be taken," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

Infosys joins IBM’s new public cloud ecosystem

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Basketball-Spike Lee 'done' with Knicks for the season

The New York Knicks abysmal season took yet another unfortunate turn this week after a purported mix-up at Madison Square Garden led to a public rift with one of the teams most famous and stalwart supporters, director Spike Lee. The Academy...

IMF, World Bank: April meetings to be held in 'virtual format'

The spring gathering of finance ministers and central bankers held in Washington in April will be shifted to a virtual format due to the coronavirus epidemic, the IMF and World Bank said on TuesdayThe twice-yearly meetings of the developmen...

Prince William and Kate kick off three-day Irish tour

Prince William and his wife Kate began a tour of Ireland on Tuesday, in the latest high-profile trip by senior British royals since Queen Elizabeth IIs landmark state visit in 2011. The couples three-day trip comes just weeks after a genera...

Shahrukh stayed in Delhi, Punjab and UP while on run: Delhi Police sources

Investigations have revealed that Shahrukh, the man who brazenly opened fire at cops during violence in north-east Delhi, initially kept roaming around in the national capital before slipping away to Punjab and Uttar Pradeshs Shamli from wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020