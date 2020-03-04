Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Cycling team manager threatens hunger strike over coronavirus quarantine in UAE

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 04:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 03:31 IST
UPDATE 1-Cycling team manager threatens hunger strike over coronavirus quarantine in UAE
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

A manager of a French professional cycling team, who has been in quarantine in an Abu Dhabi hotel due to coronavirus concerns, threatened to go on hunger strike on Tuesday if authorities do not allow his team to leave the United Arab Emirates. Roberto Damiani, sporting director of the Cofidis team, told Reuters that despite testing negative for the virus about 50 guests, including 18 professional cyclists, had been confined to the Crowne Plaza hotel since Thursday.

Emirati authorities ordered the lockdown in the luxury Crown Plaza and W hotel in Yas Island after two Italian members of the UAE Tour the riders were participating in were suspected of contracting the coronavirus. The UAE, a regional business hub and major transit point for passengers travelling to China and other destinations in Asia, said the number of coronavirus infected cases in the country had risen to 27, after six new cases were discovered.

The health ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday that the six new cases, in people from Russia, Italy, Germany and Colombia, had been discovered after examining the contacts of two members of the cycling event. On Friday, the health department said 167 people isolated on the island had tested negative. Former Tour de France winner Chris Froome and his fellow Team Ineos riders were among those allowed to leave their hotel and travel home, the team said on Sunday.

"We have done a second test on Sunday and we received the results on Monday, they were all negative for the virus," Damiani told Reuters by phone. "I hope I won't have to start it (hunger strike)... We want to respect the country's laws but respect should go both ways," he said.

The UAE government media office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the continued quarantine and complaints by guests. All the guests on the fourth floor of the Crowne Plaza have not been cleared to leave, members of the Cofidis team told Reuters, adding that the French Groupama-FDJ team, Russia's Gazprom team and other tourists were also staying on that floor.

One team member said a note had been slipped under his room door on Saturday instructing him to stay on the floor and not visit other parts of the hotel. "Our rooms have not been cleaned since Thursday, they leave food outside the door for us... clean towels and soap have been stacked in the corridors next to the lifts," said the team member, who declined to be named due to fears of retribution.

The guests at the two hotels in the UAE capital had included 140 professional cyclists participating in the UAE Tour, the final two stages of which were cancelled after the tests. Other Gulf Arab states have recorded coronavirus cases, mostly in people who had visited Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

MP minister says BJP leaders took 8 MLAs to Haryana

BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh have allegedly taken eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the state government, a Congress leader has alleged. The statement of Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwar...

UPDATE 1-Cycling team manager threatens hunger strike over coronavirus quarantine in UAE

A manager of a French professional cycling team, who has been in quarantine in an Abu Dhabi hotel due to coronavirus concerns, threatened to go on hunger strike on Tuesday if authorities do not allow his team to leave the United Arab Emirat...

Knicks look to make Jazz next victim

Leon Roses first day as the president of the New York Knicks ended late Monday night with his new employer earning one of its most impressive victories of the season and impacting the Western Conference playoff race in the process. The Knic...

Three more die in Seattle area from coronavirus as U.S. promises 1 mln test kits

The number of people with the new coronavirus in the United States climbed on Tuesday with Washington state reporting three more deaths, as authorities worked on preventing its spread and the central bank acted on Tuesday to protect the eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020