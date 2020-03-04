Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: 6 samples from Noida test negative, say officials Noi'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 09:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 09:44 IST
Coronavirus: 6 samples from Noida test negative, say officials Noi'

Six people, including three children, whose samples were taken in Noida for suspected coronavirus have tested negative, officials said on Wednesday.  The six have, however, been kept self-quarantined at their home for the next 14 days and if symptoms for COVID-19 develop, they would be retested, the officials said.  Among those whose samples were taken on Tuesday were a couple and their 12-year-old son, and a woman and her two children, aged 12 and five, according to Noida health department sources.  These six had come in contact with a Delhi-based man who has tested positive for the coronavirus during a party thrown by him. "On the Coronavirus issue, samples taken from six contacts in Noida have tested negative but they will need to be under home quarantine for next 14 days and if symptoms develop, can be retested again," District Magistrate B N Singh said in a statement.

He added that the government and the administration were monitoring the situation, stressing there was no need to panic. "Administration has not given any school closure order," Singh said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

BCCI austerity drive: IPL champions' prize money halved

The BCCI has decided to implement strict cost cutting measures with the notable decision being IPL champions prize money will be halved as compared to 2019. In a circular sent to all IPL franchises, the BCCI has notified that instead of a w...

Russia says Turkey does not meet terms of pact in Syria's Idlib -media

Russia accused Turkey on Wednesday of failing to meet its obligations under a pact to create a demilitarized zone in Syrias Idlib province and aiding militants instead.The RIA news agency quoted a Russian defense ministry spokesman as sayin...

BCCI austerity drive: IPL champions' prize money halved

The BCCI has decided to halve the prize money for this years IPL champions and the runners-up as part of its cost-cutting measures for the upcoming edition. In a circular sent to all IPL franchises, the BCCI has notified that instead of ...

Chiasson scores in OT to lift Oilers past Stars

Alex Chiasson scored 108 into overtime to lift the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Edmonton made Dallas pay after defenseman Esa Lindell was whistled for a tripping penalty early in overtime. Chia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020