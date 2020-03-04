Fifteen Italians test positive for coronavirus in India -media

Fifteen Italian citizens in India have tested positive for coronavirus, media said on Wednesday. State broadcaster Doordarshan, as well as private TV networks NDTV and CNN-News18 all, said 21 Italian tourists had been tested in the capital New Delhi, citing unidentified sources.

An Italian had tested positive for the virus in the western desert state of Rajasthan, a health official said on Monday.

