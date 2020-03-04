China encourages export of medical suits to meet overseas demand amid virus outbreak
China is encouraging producers of protective suits for medical use to export to meet overseas demand as the coronavirus spreads outside the country, a government official said Wednesday.
Cao Xuejun, a senior official at China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, made the comment at a press briefing in Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
