Left Menu
Development News Edition

No coronavirus case out of 1,582 under watch in Guj: Official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 13:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 13:44 IST
No coronavirus case out of 1,582 under watch in Guj: Official

Gujarat Health Department on Wednesday said none of the 1,582 people kept under observation after returning from coronavirus-hit countries has so far been found to be infected by the potentially deadly virus. Elaborate arrangements have been made to deal with any situation arising out of the outbreak of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, it said.

"A total of 1,582 people, who came from countries which are having the outbreak of coronavirus, have been kept under house observation in Gujarat but so far we do not have any positive case in the state," health commissioner Jai Prakash Shivhare told reporters here. Out of the 1,582 people, 25 were tested for COVID-19 and all of them have tested negative, he said.

Of these people, 964came here from China, 147 from Thailand, 131 from Australia, while the remaining came from various other countries, he said. Shivhare said 87 people who recently returned from Iran are kept under house observation and are being monitored by health officials.

As per the government's instructions, passengers coming from the coronavirus-affected countries are being screened at the international airports, he said. The state government has decided to set up isolation wards in every district, the official said.

Till now, the COVID-19 isolation wards were functional in some civil hospitals only. Private hospitals have also been asked to keep isolation wards ready, Shivhare said, adding there is no shortage of medicines or masks in the state and nobody should rush to buy them.

He said maintaining personal hygiene, like washing hands and covering face while sneezing are very important to prevent the infection and people should avoid going to crowded places. "Those who have cold should stay indoors. Such people should contact us and we will send our team for sample testing to their homes," he said.

There is no need to panic as the government is equipped to deal with the crisis and extensive training has been given to the staff to deal with it, the official said. So far, 28 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country. Three of the patients have recovered.

The coronavirus, which was first detected in China in December last year, has now spread to 60 countries in Europe, the US, Latin America and other parts of Asia. More than 3,100 people have died, most of them in China, and over 90,000 have been infected worldwide by the virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt executes top Islamist militant Ashmawy: army

Egypt executes top Islamist militant Ashmawy army ...

Parliament passes Electoral Amendment Bill to make voting easier

People who find out on election day they are not on the electoral roll or their details are not up to date will now have their vote counted.Parliament today passed the Electoral Amendment Bill which means the same rules applying during the ...

Kunal Gupta honoured with Philip Kotler's Emerging CEO Award at World Marketing Summit, India, 2020

New Delhi India March 4 ANINewsVoir Kunal Gupta, Founder, Mount Talent Consulting Pvt Ltd, has won the iconic achievement award - Emerging CEO of the year at the World Marketing Summit - India, 2020 at the event organized at Vigyan Bhawan, ...

South Africa: Africa's tallest building 'The Leonardo' opens doors for occupation

The Legacy Group has announced on Tuesday that the 234-meter tall building The Leonardo in Johannesburg, South Africa, is ready for providing occupation space in 240-suite hotel and residences, according to a media report by CCE News.Bart D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020