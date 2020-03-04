Swedish finance minister says growth likely 0.3% lower in 2020 due to coronavirus

The outbreak of the coronavirus will lower Swedish growth this year by around 0.3%, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday.

Andersson said that global growth would likely be around 0.5% lower than it would otherwise have been without the impact of the coronavirus.

In January, the government forecast gross domestic product would expand 1.1% this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.