Putin says fake coronavirus news reports being sent to Russia to spread panic
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that fake news reports about coronavirus were being sent to Russia from abroad to spread panic.
He urged the government to ensure that citizens were correctly informed about the situation in Russia.
