Putin says fake coronavirus news reports being sent to Russia to spread panic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 16:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 16:32 IST
Putin says fake coronavirus news reports being sent to Russia to spread panic
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that fake news reports about coronavirus were being sent to Russia from abroad to spread panic.

He urged the government to ensure that citizens were correctly informed about the situation in Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

