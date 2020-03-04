Cycling - Teams in Abu Dhabi hotel to remain in quarantine until March 14 - team members

Cycling teams confined in a luxury Abu Dhabi hotel have been instructed to remain in quarantine until March 14 due to coronavirus concerns, several team members said on Wednesday. Members of the Cofidis, Groupama-FDJ and Gazprom teams -- including 18 professional cyclists -- have been confined to the Crowne Plaza hotel on Yas Island since Thursday.

A manager of the French Cofidis team threatened to go on hunger strike on Tuesday if authorities did not allow his team to leave the country. The Emirati government and hotel representatives did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

