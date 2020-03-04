Left Menu
First coronavirus case at EU council as ministers gather for emergency meetings

  Updated: 04-03-2020 18:55 IST
A first case of coronavirus has been established at the Council of the European Union, a spokesman said on Wednesday, as ministers of the 27 EU member states meet there for a series of emergency meetings. The spokesman of the Council, which hosts ministerial meetings and EU summits, said the person appeared to have been infected in Belgium.

EU home affairs ministers will gather in the EU Council building in Brussels later on Wednesday for an extraordinary meeting on the migration crisis at the EU's borders with Turkey. On Friday, EU health ministers are expected to hold emergency talks in the same building on the EU response to the coronavirus outbreak in the continent.

The spokesman said these meetings would still go ahead.

