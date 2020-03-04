Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling - Teams in Abu Dhabi hotel instructed to remain in quarantine until March 14

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 19:07 IST
Cycling - Teams in Abu Dhabi hotel instructed to remain in quarantine until March 14

Cycling teams confined to a luxury Abu Dhabi hotel have been instructed by the state's health authorities to remain in quarantine until March 14 due to coronavirus concerns, several team members said on Wednesday.

Emirati authorities ordered the lockdown of the Crown Plaza in Yas Island and the nearby W hotel after two Italian participants involved in last week's UAE Tour were suspected of contracting coronavirus. Members of the French teams Cofidis and Groupama-FDJ as well as Russian outfit Gazprom -- including 18 riders -- have been confined to the fourth floor of the Crowne Plaza since Thursday.

The health ministry said on Tuesday that six new cases relating to the cycling event had been discovered. They were identified as Russian, Italian, German and Colombian nationals but it was not clear if they had been confined to either of the hotels. "All of our riders and staff in the UAE have been tested negative for Covid-19. Still several positive results - not involving our team - have been reported inside our hotel," FDJ said in a statement.

"As a consequence, we got informed by the president of the UCI (International Cycling Union) that our 12 employees are required to observe a quarantine period until March 14, 2020." FDJ still have four riders -- Frenchmen Arnaud Demare and David Gaudu, Dutchman Ramon Sinkeldam and Lithuanian Ignatas Konovalovas -- two sports directors, three team assistants, two mechanics and one doctor locked in at the hotel.

A manager of the French Cofidis team threatened to go on hunger strike on Tuesday if authorities did not allow his team to leave the country. The W hotel was housing media and other guests attending last week's tour.

It was unclear if the quarantine decision applies to all the guests confined to the two hotels. The Emirati government and hotel representatives did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The UAE, a regional business hub and major transit point for passengers traveling to China and other destinations in Asia, said the number of coronavirus infected cases in the country had risen to 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF members pledge 'all available' resources vs epidemic. (AFP) SCYSCY

IMF members pledge all available resources vs epidemic. AFP SCYSCY...

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K's Budgam

An encounter broke out on Wednesday between militants and security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dooniwara area, following information about the pr...

Senzo Mchunu welcomes appointments of two heads for DPSA

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has welcomed the new Cabinet appointments of Yoliswa Makhasi as the Director-General of the department and Busani Ngcaweni as the Principal of the National School of Government NSG.Min...

HC to hear on Thursday plea for empowering officers to collect traffic challan penalties

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it will hear on Thursday a PIL seeking direction to the government to issue notification empowering officers for compounding traffic violations offences on the spot. The plea was mentioned before a bench ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020