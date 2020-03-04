Coronavirus cases in Britain rise to 85 in biggest daily jump
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Britain rose to 85 on Wednesday in the biggest daily jump since it was first detected in the country, health ministry figures showed on Wednesday.
The number of confirmed cases was 51 on Tuesday. Britain has not recorded any deaths from the disease.
