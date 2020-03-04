Left Menu
Third person tests positive for new coronavirus in New York

  Updated: 04-03-2020 20:49 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 20:49 IST
New York's Yeshiva University said on Wednesday one of their students had tested positive for COVID-19, marking the third case in the state.

The university said it was canceling all classes on Wednesday at one of its four New York City campuses as a "precautionary step" while it worked with authorities on how to best prepare and keep its students safe. Yeshiva did not identify the student.

On Tuesday, officials said a man in his 50s who lives in a New York City suburb and works at a Manhattan law firm tested positive for the virus. Health authorities said he had two children, one of whom was a student at Yeshiva. The man has severe pneumonia and is hospitalized, officials said. The patient had not traveled to countries hardest hit in the coronavirus outbreak, which began in China in December and is now present in nearly 80 countries and territories, killing more than 3,000 people.

At least one school in the Bronx neighborhood of New York City closed on Tuesday. The SAR Academy and SAR High School remained closed on Wednesday, but online classes were taking place, according to a man with a child at the school. A synagogue in New Rochelle, New York where the family lives said Tuesday it was halting "all services immediately and for the foreseeable future."

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) listed 108 confirmed and presumed cases in the United States. That tally consists of 60 reported by public health authorities in 12 states plus 48 among people repatriated from abroad, most of them from an outbreak aboard the Diamond Princess cruise liner in Japan. Nine people have died in the Seattle area, health officials said. Washington state in the Pacific Northwest has the largest concentration of coronavirus cases detected to date in the United States with 27 people infected as of Tuesday.

