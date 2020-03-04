Left Menu
Development News Edition

"All international passengers to be screened at airports"

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 23:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 23:23 IST
"All international passengers to be screened at airports"

All international passengers arriving at the city airport will be screened for coronavirus, from now on, Karnataka Medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said here on Wednesday. "Till now we were screening international passengers coming from Covid-19 affected nations, but from today onwards all passengers will be screened," he told the legislative Council on Wednesday.

The decision comes after a techie, who tested positive for the coronavirus in Hyderabad, had travelled from the city. Health Minister B Srirumulu had earlier in the day said the apartment where the software engineer was staying has been sanitised.

Later speaking to reporters, Sudhakar said the techie's room mate was asymptomatic and he had tested negative. "There were 25 people working with the techie, of whom one developed a symptom, adding that all of them were quarantined.

An Iranian national, who had symptoms of Covid-19 had tested negative, the minister added. He said five people with suspected symptoms of Covid-19 have so far been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Disease (RJICD).

The government, he said, had ordered supply of masks and medicines for the next six months to ensure there was no shortage. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters later that there was not a single coronavirus case in the state and hence there was no need for the people to worry A government release said Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar held a high-level meeting, where he discussed issues related to establishing quarantine facilities,extending medical facilities in government, private and defence hospitals, connecting officers for inter-departmental coordination for containment activities, taking military and paramilitary support and help from medical associations and private hospitals.

It said the Border Security Force at Yelahanka near Bengaluru, is ready with three barracks of 100 beds each, to extend quarantine facilities for 300 members, in case of emergency on the directions of the union government. The Department of Health and Family Welfare has already chalked out a plan todeploy the required trained doctors 24x7 and the State Drug Controller has been asked to provide necessary facial masks, hand gloves and personal protection equipments, besides, required medicines, the statement read.

The Chief Secretary had a video conferencewith Deputy Commissioners and District Magistrates and asked them to earmark isolation wardsin all hospitalsand monitor places of mass gatherings like airports, bus stations, ports, railway stations, malls and multiplexes, which are exposed to risk and where there is chance of local transmission ofthis 'imported virus' when people from virus-affected countries visit such places. He asked them to prepare a Cluster Containment Plan to act swiftly at short notice,to keep District Surveillance Plan and District Disaster Teams ready to face last minute challenges.

He directed airport authorities to take a declaration from passengers about their visits abroad, sojourn and people who came in contact with them to help take preventive measures. Vijay Bhaskar also directed officers to ensure ventilators in good condition in all government Hospitals and pay attention to scientific disposal of biomedical waste Meanwhile, a parent appealed to people not to panic about the coronavirus in the techie's apartment, where his son too resides.

"My son is from the same apartment.To update everyone, there is absolutely nothing wrong here. It was more of panic on social media that created this," he said in a message. He said the man who is in Telengana and tested positive stayed in this building on February 21. "His roommate was taken to hospital and has tested negative," he said.

It is been two weeks since the incident. The virus can survive only for 48 hours under optimal conditions, he noted. "Everyone in this building is safe. Please educate yourself. Refrain from spreading panic and misinformation," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

No eye damage for Isles' Boychuk after skate to face

New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk is expected to make a full recovery after receiving a skate near his eye during Tuesdays game against the Montreal Canadiens. Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello told reporters Wednesday tha...

U.S. Supreme Court justices divided in abortion case; Roberts may hold key

U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared divided on Wednesday as they weighed a major abortion rights case - a challenge to a Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on doctors that could make it harder for women to obtain the procedure, with C...

Cricket-Windies' Pollard joins 10,000-runs club in his 500th T20 match

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard became the first player to play 500 Twenty20 matches and only the second player to amass 10,000 runs in the format during their 25-run win over Sri Lanka in Kandy on Wednesday. Skipper Pollard, who had...

Trump hails rival Joe Biden's 'incredible comeback'

Washington, Mar 4 AFP President Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed Democrat Joe Bidens incredible comeback in the primaries race and signalled how he will attack the new frontrunner, saying he was surrounded by far leftists. It was a great co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020