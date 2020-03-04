5 admitted to Bengaluru hospital test negative for Covid-19, Karnataka CM says state prepared
Test samples of a total of five people admitted to the isolation ward of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) have returned negative for coronavirus, Dr Nagaraj, Director of the government-run institute said on Wednesday.
Test samples of a total of five people admitted to the isolation ward of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) have returned negative for coronavirus, Dr Nagaraj, Director of the government-run institute said on Wednesday. "As the reports of the five suspected coronavirus patients came negative, we will start the process of discharging them as per protocol," Dr Nagaraj said.
Earlier today, the five people suspected of being infected with coronavirus were admitted to the isolation wards of RDICD. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has assured people in state about preparedness to tackle Coronavirus.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan confirmed 28 cases of coronavirus in the country. Global deaths due to Coronavirus outbreak have risen above 3,000. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- Covid
- CM
- Harsh Vardhan
- Karnataka
- BS Yediyurappa
ALSO READ
CMS COP13 taking place as world faces threat of losing species to extinction
Thanks to Kerala CM for initiating action against those dumping bio-medical, bio-wastes in K'taka: Yediyurappa
Finance Minister to meet industrialists, trade associations to asses COVID-19 impact
West Bengal CM condoles death of actor and ex-TMC MP Tapas Paul
SC reserves verdict on ex-Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis plea to review order asking him to face trial