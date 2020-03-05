Left Menu
France says it now has 285 confirmed cases of coronavirus

  05-03-2020
  • Created: 05-03-2020 00:16 IST
France has 285 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the head of the public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Wednesday, which in an increase of 73 compared to a day earlier.

During a press briefing, he added the death toll from the disease was still at four and that 15 persons were in intensive care.

