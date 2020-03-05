France says it now has 285 confirmed cases of coronavirus

France has 285 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the head of the public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Wednesday, which in an increase of 73 compared to a day earlier.

During a press briefing, he added the death toll from the disease was still at four and that 15 persons were in intensive care.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.