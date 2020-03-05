Health News Roundup: Thousand wait for hospital beds in South Korea; Americans heed warning to wash hands often to control coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Thousands wait for hospital beds in South Korea as coronavirus cases surge

South Korea reported hundreds of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as many sick people waited for hospital beds in Daegu, the city at the center of the worst outbreak outside China. The new cases bring South Korea's total to 5,621, with at least 32 deaths, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

Americans heed warning to wash hands often to control coronavirus, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

Americans appear to be heeding the warning of health experts to wash their hands more frequently and use disinfectant wipes to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, according to a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll released on Wednesday. As Covid-19 spreads across the country, nearly half of all Americans say they have started more rigorously cleaning themselves and surfaces they touch to avoid contracting the virus, according to the March 2-3 national poll.

Coronavirus death toll jumps to 107 in Italy, all schools shut

Italy closed all schools and universities and prepared other emergency measures on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Europe's worst-hit country as the death toll and number of cases jumped. The total number of dead in Italy rose to 107 after 28 people died of the highly contagious virus over the past 24 hours, the Civil Protection Agency said.

U.S. lawmakers agree $8.3 billion coronavirus response bill, House to debate

Legislation to control the spread of coronavirus and develop vaccines for the highly-contagious disease is set to move through the U.S. House of Representatives after congressional negotiators on Wednesday struck a deal on its provisions. The bill would devote $8.3 billion for government-sponsored initiatives, including expanding testing for the virus, which has infected at least 129 people in the United States. Two more deaths were reported on Wednesday, increasing the toll to 11.

U.S. Supreme Court justices divided in abortion case; Roberts may hold key

U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared divided on Wednesday in a major abortion rights case, with Chief Justice John Roberts representing the potentially decisive vote on a challenge to a Louisiana law that could make it harder for women to obtain the procedure. The court, with a 5-4 conservative majority, heard arguments in an appeal by Shreveport-based abortion provider Hope Medical Group for Women seeking to invalidate the 2014 law. The measure requires that doctors who perform abortions have a sometimes difficult-to-obtain arrangement called "admitting privileges" at a hospital within 30 miles (48 km) of the clinic.

Researchers identify two coronavirus strains as China cases dwindle

Scientists in China studying the outbreak of disease caused by the new coronavirus say they have found that two main strains of the virus are circulating in humans and causing infections. The researchers, from Peking University's School of Life Sciences and the Institut Pasteur of Shanghai under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, cautioned that their study looked only at a limited range of data, and said follow-up studies of larger data sets were needed to better understand the virus's evolution.

Prosthetic innovation: 'It's like you have a hand again': study

Today's artificial limbs can look very natural, and now an innovative process makes prosthetic hands move more naturally as well. In an innovative experiment, scientists have shown that the nerves in patients' arms can be trained to control the movements of prosthetic fingers and thumbs.

U.S. FDA bans electrical stimulation devices used in curbing aggressive behavior

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday banned electrical stimulation devices (ESDs) used in curbing self-injurious or aggressive behavior, citing substantial risks of illness or injury to patients. The agency's final decision comes after the devices were found to cause tissue damage and worsen underlying symptoms, leading to depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

U.S. coronavirus death toll rises; New York, Los Angeles region confirm new cases

Two more people have died of the new coronavirus in the United States, bringing the toll to 11 and new confirmed cases were reported on Wednesday around the two most populous cities: four near New York and six in Los Angeles. The first California death from the virus was announced by health officials as an elderly adult with underlying health conditions. It was also the first coronavirus death in the United States outside of Washington state.

WHO warns of global shortage of medical equipment to fight coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday warned of a global shortage and price gouging for protective equipment to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus and asked companies and governments to increase production by 40% as the death toll from the respiratory illness mounted. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move to try to prevent a global recession and the World Bank announced $12 billion to help countries fight the coronavirus, which has taken a heavy toll on air travel, tourism, and other industries, threatening global economic growth prospects.

