Slovenia confirms first case of coronavirus
Slovenia confirmed its first case of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on its website late on Wednesday.
The patient had travelled to Slovenia from Morocco through neighbouring Italy and was now in a Ljubljana hospital, national news agency STA reported.
So far Slovenia has performed 352 coronavirus tests.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Slovenia president names centre-right Janez Jansa as PM candidate
UPDATE 1-Slovenia president names centre-right Janez Jansa as PM candidate
Slovenia anti-migrant party leader nominated as PM
Slovenia president names centre-right Janez Jansa as PM candidate
UPDATE 1-Four Slovenian parties agree on a future government coalition