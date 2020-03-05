Tokyo govt works with Olympics organisers to ensure safe games

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday the metropolitan government was working with organizers to ensure a safe Summer Olympics amid the challenges of the coronavirus outbreak.

Koike issued a statement after the International Olympic Committee held a board meeting this week at which the board voiced its full commitment to a successful Summer Games.

"We will continue to work in full collaboration with the IOC, the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, and the national government to ensure the delivery of a safe and secure Games," Koike said in the statement.

