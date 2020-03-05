Left Menu
Development News Edition

As India coronavirus cases spike, experts daunted by prospect of South Asia spread

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 14:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 14:19 IST
As India coronavirus cases spike, experts daunted by prospect of South Asia spread

India has ramped up the screening of travellers to keep the coronavirus at bay but a flurry of new cases has experts warning that it may be hard to contain a spread in densely populated South Asia with its generally poor medical infrastructure.

India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are home to some 1.7 billion people, or more than a fifth of the world's population, but their over-stretched health systems could struggle to handle the type of intensive care required for coronavirus patients. On top of that, a prevalence of existing health problems such as diabetes could spell trouble while the sort of sweeping restrictions China has imposed to stifle the virus would be hugely difficult in South Asia's more unruly cities.

"The way Indian society is structured, the kind of lockdown that many countries including China and Japan have instituted, is pretty much impossible even under good circumstances," said Vivekanand Jha, executive director of the George Institute for Public Health, in New Delhi. India's total confirmed coronavirus rose to 29 on Wednesday, from six early this week.

The coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year, has infected more than 95,000 people globally, and killed more than 3,200, most of them in China. Some health experts fear that even with the recent spike in cases, India's actual tally could be much bigger.

"There is a strong possibility that the number of cases in India is much higher than what has been detected," Arunkumar G., director of the Manipal Institute of Virology, said, citing a virus incubation of up to two weeks. Fears were fanned this week when India's health minister disclosed that 16 foreign tourists who have tested positive had been touring since mid-February.

Last week, U.S. intelligence sources told Reuters that India's available countermeasures and the potential for the virus to spread its dense population was a focus of serious concern. 'ALL INITIATIVES'

India's government says it has screened more than one million travellers, boosted its testing capabilities and set up isolation wards in all major cities with international airports. But 450 million of India's 1.3 billion people are estimated to be migrants, with vast numbers packing its rail and road systems daily meaning controlling any spread would be a huge challenge.

India's high number of diabetics - 77 million - and high rates of problems like kidney disease could lead to higher morbidity, or protracted treatment, experts said. "One particular risk of India is the co-existence of other non-communicable disease epidemics," Dr Rajib Dasgupta, who is a professor of community health at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government says it is confident of its ability to arrest the spread of the virus. "Coronavirus is a challenge, but the government of India has taken all initiatives to ensure that it is stopped," said D.V. Sadananda Gowda, minister of chemicals, who oversees the pharmaceuticals sector.

Neighbouring Pakistan has found five coronavirus cases. A top health official was gloomy about the prospects of tackling a major outbreak. "We don't have human resources, we don't have the required inventory, we don't have a capacity to cope with a big emergency with the given resources," Shahid Malik, secretary general of the Pakistan Medical Association, told Reuters.

Bangladesh has not confirmed any cases of the coronavirus but five Bangladeshi workers have tested positive in Singapore. Bangladesh's health ministry said more than 300,000 people have been screened at airports and other border entry points.

But one passenger was not impressed by what he considered lax screening upon arrival in the capital, Dhaka. "Many of us could skip the screening. Just imagine what would happen if someone infected with the virus enters. It'll be a total disaster," Farid Yamin, a Bangladeshi working in Singapore, told Reuters. (Additional reporting by Swati Bhat and Abhirup Roy in Mumbai, Sumit Khanna in Ahmedabad, Asif Shahzad in Islamabad and Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Euan Rocha, Robert Birsel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Switzerland reports first coronavirus death

Geneva, Mar 5 AFP A 74-year-old woman suffering from the new coronavirus has died in Switzerland, marking the countrys first death in the outbreak that has claimed more than 3,200 lives globally, police said on Thursday. The woman, who was ...

Kim Jong Un offers South Koreans 'comfort' over virus: Seoul

Seoul, Mar 5 AFP North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a personal letter to comfort South Koreans fighting the novel coronavirus epidemic just a day after his sister condemned Seoul as a frightened dog barking, the Souths presidential office...

Ghaziabad man with travel history to Iran tests positive for novel coronavirus; total cases rise to 30

One more case of novel coronavirus was reported in Ghaziabad in the national capital region, taking the total number in the country to 30 so far, official sources said on Thursday. The patient is a middle-aged man with a recent travel hi...

Coronavirus to impact global steel sector: Ind-Ra

Global steel sector staring at increased downside risks in near-term following coronavirus outbreak, and Indian companies may face pricing pressures of about USD 30 a tonne in April-June this year, rating agency India Ratings Ind-Ra said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020