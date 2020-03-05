Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bosnia confirms its first two cases of coronavirus - health minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 14:34 IST
Bosnia confirms its first two cases of coronavirus - health minister

Bosnia confirmed its first two cases of the new coronavirus - a middle-aged man who recently visited Italy and his child, the health minister of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic said on Thursday.

Alen Seranic said the man, who returned from Italy late last month, had been confirmed earlier this week as having coronavirus. He is in a stable condition and is being kept in isolation in hospital in the city of Banja Luka. "His wife tested negative for coronavirus but his child was found positive last night," Seranic told a news conference in Banja Luka.

Health authorities will test school children who have had contact with the infected child, as well as all other members of the infected family, he said. The school will be closed for the next couple of days. "This is the first case of infection that was not unexpected, it was expected after the outbreak in Italy, which is among our biggest trade partners," Seranic said.

Bosnia is divided into two regions, one dominated by Serbs and the other by Croats and Bosniak Muslims. So far the health authorities in the two regions have prepared hospital isolation rooms and urged citizens to be particularly careful with hygiene. Many hospitals have halted or limited visits in recent days.

The global outbreak of the new coronavirus that began last December in China has spread to nearly 80 countries and territories, killing more than 3,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

March 20 will be the morning of our lives: Nirbhaya's mother

The morning of March 20 will be the morning of our lives, said Nirbhayas mother Asha Devi after a Delhi court Thursday fixed the new date of execution of the four death row convicts for her daughters gang rape and murder in December 2012. D...

Switzerland reports first coronavirus death

Geneva, Mar 5 AFP A 74-year-old woman suffering from the new coronavirus has died in Switzerland, marking the countrys first death in the outbreak that has claimed more than 3,200 lives globally, police said on Thursday. The woman, who was ...

Kim Jong Un offers South Koreans 'comfort' over virus: Seoul

Seoul, Mar 5 AFP North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a personal letter to comfort South Koreans fighting the novel coronavirus epidemic just a day after his sister condemned Seoul as a frightened dog barking, the Souths presidential office...

Ghaziabad man with travel history to Iran tests positive for novel coronavirus; total cases rise to 30

One more case of novel coronavirus was reported in Ghaziabad in the national capital region, taking the total number in the country to 30 so far, official sources said on Thursday. The patient is a middle-aged man with a recent travel hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020