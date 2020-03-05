Palestinian Authority issues foreign tourist ban over coronavirus fears
The Palestinian Authority on Thursday ordered hotels in the occupied West Bank to stop receiving foreign tourists after four suspected cases of the coronavirus were found in the town of Bethlehem.
The two-week restriction, announced by the Palestinian Tourism Ministry, goes into effect on Friday.
