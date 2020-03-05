Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity ordered closed over coronavirus fears

Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity was ordered closed on Thursday due to concern over the coronavirus, the Palestinian Tourism Ministry said.

The ministry did not say how long the closure of the church, a popular pilgrimage site at the traditional birthplace of Jesus, would last.

