ECB tells banks to review business continuity plans over coronavirus

The European Central Bank has asked banks to review their business continuity plans and what actions they can take to prepare and minimise the potential adverse effects of the coronavirus spread, a letter seen by Reuters shows.

In the letter, the ECB asked banks to establish adequate measures of infection control in the workplace and ensure that they are ready for large scale remote working of staff if needed.

The ECB declined to comment on the letter. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado Additional reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Ingrid Melander)

