Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europe could face more drug shortages as coronavirus squeezes supplies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 19:10 IST
Europe could face more drug shortages as coronavirus squeezes supplies

Europe is experiencing delays in supplies of medicines and face masks because of coronavirus disruptions, according to EU and industry officials, compounding already acute shortages of drugs on the continent. Many countries around the world rely on China, the source of the outbreak, for drug ingredients in an age of global supply chains, and are grappling with how to avoid shortages of vital medicines.

The European Union is assessing the delays in drug shipments from Asia, a senior official from the EU Commission said, as France warned it was over-dependent on China with about 40% of the country's drug ingredients imported from there. The European concerns come as India, which is the world's main supplier of generic medicines and also relies on Chinese ingredients, decided to restrict some drug exports.

"Many active pharmaceutical ingredients are produced in China and the virus outbreak is affecting the manufacturing capacity and stability of the supply of these ingredients," the European Medicines Agency, an EU body, told Reuters. "This could potentially lead to shortages of medicines worldwide."

The Commission, the EU's executive arm, said it had not yet seen shortages in the bloc caused by the virus. But any hit to supplies due to the outbreak could worsen existing shortfalls. NEEDED: FACE MASKS

A survey of 24 EU countries at the end of last year found all had experienced shortages of medicines in 2019, while the number of drugs in short supply grew in most states, according to the Pharmaceutical Group of the European Union (PGEU), a trade body. Respiratory medications were not sufficiently available in nearly all surveyed states, the report found , raising worries about the EU's preparedness for a large outbreak of coronavirus, which can cause pneumonia and other breathing illnesses.

Jan De Belie of the PGEU said that, as well as China, Europe could face supply problems from northern Italy, a region where many drug producers operate and which has suffered the worst outbreak of the new coronavirus outside Asia. EU officials also warn the bloc is running short of face masks and other personal protective gear because of soaring demand, particularly in Italy.

Last week, the Commission launched a joint procurement effort on behalf of 20 EU states. But officials said that even if they could secure supplies, they were unlikely to be delivered before April. "There is a shortage in the market for these products," a Commission official told EU lawmakers in a hearing on Thursday. "We will have difficulty in meeting all the anticipated needs of member states."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he will block federal funds to 'sanctuary' jurisdictions

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would withhold money from so-called sanctuary jurisdictions after a U.S. court ruled that his administration could block federal law enforcement funds to states and cities that do not cooperate wit...

Soccer-Paraguay police question Ronaldinho over alleged 'adulterated' passport

Former Barcelona and Brazil striker Ronaldinho Gaucho was being questioned by Paraguayan authorities on Thursday after arriving in the country with what police said was an adulterated Paraguayan passport.Ronaldinho and his brother and busin...

Paper leak case: SC refuses to scrap SSC CGLE exam of 2017

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to scrap the Staff Selection Commission SSC combined graduate level examination of 2017, which was marred by allegations of paper leak and malpractices. The apex court, which had set up a seven-member comm...

Kendriya Vidyalayas in Delhi to remain closed for primary classes till March 31 in view of coronavirus: Officials.

Kendriya Vidyalayas in Delhi to remain closed for primary classes till March 31 in view of coronavirus Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020