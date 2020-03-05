Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling hit hard by coronavirus as races cancelled and teams pull out

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 21:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 20:35 IST
Cycling hit hard by coronavirus as races cancelled and teams pull out
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiainMyanmar)

The coronavirus outbreak continued to take its toll on cycling as teams withdrew from racing and organisers started to cancel events on Thursday. Race organisers in Italy, Europe's most affected country by the outbreak, said on Thursday they were cancelling Saturday's Strade Bianche one-day race after Rome decided to hold events without fans.

"RCS Sport will request the UCI (International Cycling Union), via the Italian Cycling Federation, to allocate a new date on the international cycling calendar for Strade Bianche and Strade Bianche Women Elite," RCS said in a statement. Organisers RCS have not yet said whether the Milan-Sanremo major classic and the Tirreno-Adriatico stage race - both scheduled for later this month - will go ahead but some outfits have already pulled out.

"We have chosen to protect the health of our riders and staff and to take our responsibility for the society in not further spreading the virus," said Astana manager Alexandre Vinokourov, whose team has withdrawn from racing until March 20. Team UAE Emirates also said they would not take part in Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan Sanremo and Paris-Nice this month while French team AG2R-La Mondiale said they would not participate in Italian races this month.

Australia's Mitchelton-Scott, Dutch outfit Jumbo-Visma, France's Groupama-FDJ and Britain's Ineos had already pulled out of at least the Strade Bianche race in the Siena province. Ineos, also citing the death of sports director Nicolas Portal as a reason, will not take part in any race until March 23, meaning defending champion and Tour de France winner Egan Bernal will be absent from the Paris-Nice stage race that starts on Sunday.

Mitchelton-Scott, also, will not race at all until March 22. The European Cycling Union (UEC) said on Thursday that the BMX European Cup rounds in Verona on March 28 and 29 would be postponed.

With a peloton forming a 180-rider pack, riders sharing rooms and team buses, drinking from bottles prepared by team staff and often being in proximity of fans, cycling is considered to be a sport where the virus can spread easily. Most of the top races in March are being held in Italy, where more than 3,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus and over 100 have died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Sharmila tied sixth in Jabra Ladies in South Africa

Sharmila Nicollet recovered fast from back-to-back bogeys on front nine to find birdies on seventh and ninth and then par the entire back nine for a tied sixth place after two rounds of Jabra Ladies Open on Sunshine Tour. Sharmila, who is p...

Apollo Tyres to cut 750 jobs at Netherlands plant

Apollo Tyres on Thursday said it will cut 750 jobs at its plant in the Netherlands over a period of two years in order to have a sustainable business and focus on producing only high-value tyres. The home-grown tyre major had acquired Vrede...

Resumption of violence in Afghanistan 'unacceptable,' must be reduced: Pompeo

Washington, Mar 5 AFP US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday demanded an immediate reduction in violence in Afghanistan for the peace process to go forward after what he said was an unacceptable spike in Taliban attacksThe upsurge in...

EPFO cuts interest rate on deposits to 7-year low of 8.5 pc for 2019-20

Retirement fund body EPFO on Thursday lowered the interest rate on provident fund deposits by 0.15 percentage point to a seven-year low of 8.5 per cent for the current financial year. The Employees Provident Fund Organisation EPFO had provi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020