Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgaria declares nationwide flu epidemic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 21:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 21:55 IST
Bulgaria declares nationwide flu epidemic

Bulgaria declared a nationwide influenza epidemic on Thursday to deal with the rapid rise of type B flu cases in the Balkan country, the health minister said. All schools in the Black Sea state of 7 million were closed to March 11 as the health ministry also recommended discontinuing university lectures and all large-scale public events, including sports and cultural events.

Last week the ministry has detected nearly 4,000 cases of flu but the number of infected patients rose drastically over the past few days, experts said, adding that those under 29 years old are the most vulnerable. "There has never been such a dramatic increase in the number of people, infected with B flu in Bulgaria," Todor Kantardzhiev, head of the National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, said.

Health Minister Kiril Ananiev also ordered suspension of routine medical consultations for women and children, routine examinations and immunisations, non-emergency surgical operations and visits to all medical establishments. There is still no confirmed case of coronavirus, which has already hit almost 90 countries around the world, in Bulgaria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

UK to prepare for "significant" spread of coronavirus

British officials will accelerate preparations for the next phase of the coronavirus outbreak, which they expect to spread in a significant way, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on Thursday.It is now highly likely that the virus...

Biden's comeback leaves Sanders little time to expand appeal

After losing the momentum in the Democratic presidential race, Bernie Sanders has work to do - and little time to do it - to build the multiracial, multigenerational movement he says will propel him to victory over President Donald Trump in...

One involved in Noida jewellery shop shootout arrested from Delhi

A man allegedly involved in the sensational shootout at a jewellery shop here last month was on Thursday arrested from his home in Delhi by the Noida police, officials said. The breakthrough comes around 20 days after three-helmet wearing m...

Portugal's TAP cancels 1,000 flights in March-April as coronavirus hits demand

Portugals flag carrier TAP canceled around 1,000 flights scheduled in March and April on Thursday after concerns about the coronavirus epidemic led to a fall in demand and said it envisaged an unspecified impact on revenues.Separately, orga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020