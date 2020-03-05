Left Menu
Development News Edition

68 people who came in contact with Italian couple test negative for coronavirus; 8 results awaited

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 22:30 IST
68 people who came in contact with Italian couple test negative for coronavirus; 8 results awaited

The test reports of 68 people who had come in contact with the Italian couple, who are among the 30 coronavirus cases in India, have come out negative, a senior health department official said here on Thursday. Test results of eight more people are awaited, said Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh.

As many as 229 people were found to have come in contact with the Italian tourists who visited Jaipur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jhunjhunu and Jaipur. Of them, samples were collected from 76 people suspected to have been infected by the virus. "Sixty-eight have tested negative and test reports of eight samples are yet to come," Singh said.

The Italian couple are admitted to an isolation ward at SMS Hospital in Jaipur. After initial testing at SMS Hospital, samples of the husband-wife duo were sent to NIV-Pune for confirmation. The Pune institute confirmed them as coronavirus cases.

Singh said all samples collected from the hospital staff and the staff of the hotel they stayed in Jaipur have tested negative. However, as per protocol, they will be under watch for 14 days. If they show symptoms of the virus infection, they will be tested again.

Singh said 247 samples have been collected in the state so far and 239 samples have been tested. Barring the Italian couple, the test reports of all others (except 8 which are under process) are negative. He said 26,456 passengers of 180 flights have been screened for symptoms of coronavirus at Jaipur international airport so far.

Singh said the situation was reviewed with health department officials on Thursday. National Health Mission Director Naresh Thakral, CEO of state health insurance agency Suchi Tyagi and other officials were present in the meeting..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

HSBC sends more than 100 London staff home over coronavirus case

HSBC has sent more than 100 of its London staff home after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus, the first known case at a major company in Europes main financial hub.Italys UniCredit also told some staff to go home after two new in...

Owaisi wants to score political brownie points on CAA: BJP

Asserting that there was nothing anti-constitutional in the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for opposing it. Calling Owaisi Instigator in Chief and Neo J...

Report: RB McCoy won't return to Chiefs in 2020

Veteran running back LeSean McCoy wont be back with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, NFL Networks Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. The Chiefs signed McCoy to a one-year deal in September after he was released by the Buffalo Bills. And while ...

Italy doubles money pledged to fight coronavirus

Italy said on Thursday it was doubling the sum it initially planned to tackle its coronavirus outbreak, saying funds were urgently needed to help the health service as well as families, firms and workers.Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020