Hungary confirms third coronavirus case in man who returned from Milan
Hungary has confirmed a third case of the coronavirus, after a Hungarian man who had returned from Milan to the eastern city of Debrecen on Feb. 29 tested positive, the government said on its official website on Thursday.
The man developed a fever after his return, and the government said it would provide more information about his condition on Friday.
The first two cases, confirmed on Tuesday, had been both Iranian students in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Two medals assured for India at ITTF World Tour event in Hungary
Sharath-Sathiyan pair storms into ITTF Hungary Open final
Soccer-Hungary's Honved suspends Italian coach as coronavirus precaution
Hungary to boost border protection after PM Orban, Erdogan discuss migration
Hungary bars doors to asylum-seekers over coronavirus fears