Broker Marex Spectron says one London employee has coronavirus

Commodity broker Marex Spectron said on Thursday that one of its London employees had tested positive for coronavirus.

It said the individual concerned had attended a Marex Spectron-sponsored event during IP week, a major petroleum industry gathering, on Feb. 25 in London. "The individual concerned has not been in the office since last week," it said, adding that the individual was now in self-isolation.

