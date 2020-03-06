Coronavirus cases reach 31 as another Delhi resident tested positive

One more person has been tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi, taking the tally of people infected with the deadly virus to 31 in the country, Health ministry announced on Friday. The patient has a travel history of Thailand and Malaysia.

"One more #COVID19 case in Delhi (resident of Uttam Nagar) has been confirmed, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 31. The patient has travel history from Thailand & Malaysia," Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry, said. Besides the national capital, Coronavirus cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Rajashtan, Telangana, and Kerala. (ANI)

