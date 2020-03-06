China will ease restrictions in Wuhan and Hubei when situation improves

Authorities will ease restrictions in Wuhan, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak which is still in lockdown, when situation improves, a senior government official said on Friday.

Ding Xiangyang, Vice Secretary General at the State Council, told a media briefing in Wuhan that winter had passed and the day everyone was looking forward to would not be far away.

