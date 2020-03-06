Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand outlines $3.2 bln stimulus to alleviate coronavirus impact

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 14:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 14:59 IST
Thailand outlines $3.2 bln stimulus to alleviate coronavirus impact

Thailand on Friday outlined a stimulus package, estimated to be worth more than $3.2 billion, to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on activity in an already-flagging economy. Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is growing at its weakest pace in years due to soft exports and investment. The epidemic continues to hit tourism, which was a bright spot.

The package, approved by the economic cabinet, includes cash handouts, soft loans and other financial assistance, and tax benefits, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana told reporters after a meeting of economic ministers. "It's a temporary, broad-based package to help various groups," he said.

The value of the package was not given on Friday, but Uttama earlier said it would be worth more than 100 billion baht ($3.17 billion) and would seek approval from the whole cabinet on March 10. Financial support for businesses includes soft loans at 2% interest rates, debt moratorium and delayed debt repayments, and lower utilities expenses and other costs, Uttama said.

The government will give 2,000 baht each to low-income earners, farmers and independent workers, he said. It will offer higher tax benefits on some long-term fund investments to support the stock market.

Measures to help airlines will be considered later, said Kobsak Pootrakool, secretary to the economic cabinet. He said first-quarter economic performance would not be good, with the epidemic currently slashing foreign tourist numbers by about 50%.

Thailand's economy grew 2.4% last year, the weakest in five years. Growth this year is likely to be much lower, with Kasikornbank's research center predicting it at just 0.5%, the lowest since 2009. ($1 = 31.53 baht) (Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Man held with fake currency notes in J-K's Rajouri

A man was arrested on Friday after fake notes with face value of almost Rs 1 lakh were seized from him in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, police said. The security forces patrolling the area intercepted the man in Rajouri city. Upon fr...

As virus cases near 100,000, fear of 'devastation' for poor

Bangkok, Mar 6 AP The number of people infected with the new virus charged toward 100,000 on Friday, with the global scare upending routines, threatening livelihoods and prompting quarantines in its spread. Asian shares were down following ...

Cruise passengers off California await virus test results

San Francisco, Mar 6 AP Coronavirus test results were expected Friday for some passengers and crew aboard a cruise ship held off the California coast. The Grand Princess lay at anchor near San Francisco on Thursday after a traveler from a p...

Vatican reports its first coronavirus case

Vatican City, Mar 6 AFP The Vatican on Friday reported its first coronavirus case, saying it had suspended outpatient services at its health clinic after a patient tested positive for COVID-19. The clinic inside the tiny city state -- which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020