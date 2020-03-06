Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cruise passengers off California await virus test results

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sanfrancisco
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 15:40 IST
Cruise passengers off California await virus test results
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Coronavirus test results were expected Friday for some passengers and crew aboard a cruise ship held off the California coast. The Grand Princess lay at anchor near San Francisco on Thursday after a traveler from a previous voyage died of the disease and at least four others became infected. While the more than 3,500 aboard the 951-foot (290-meter) vessel were ordered to stay at sea as officials scrambled to keep the virus at bay, only 45 were identified for testing, Princess Cruises said in a statement.

"The ship will not come onshore until we appropriately assess the passengers," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said. A Sacramento-area man who sailed on the ship in February later succumbed to the coronavirus. Two other passengers from that voyage have been hospitalized with the virus in Northern California, and two Canadians who recently sailed aboard the ship tested positive after returning home, officials said.

Northern California officials also are awaiting test results from a man who died Thursday after being on a cruise where others have tested positive. Meanwhile, the US death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 12 on Thursday, with all but one victim in Washington state, while the number of infections swelled to over 200, scattered across 18 states. Colorado and Nevada reported their first cases.

Nine of the dead were from the same suburban Seattle nursing home, now under federal investigation. Families of nursing home residents voiced anger, having received conflicting information about the condition of their loved ones. One woman was told her mother had died, then got a call from a staffer who said her mother was doing well, only to find out she had, in fact, died, said Kevin Connolly, whose father-in-law is also a facility resident. "This is the level of incompetence we're dealing with," Connolly said at an emotional news conference in front of the Life Care Center in Kirkland.

The federal investigation of the nursing home will determine whether it followed guidelines for preventing infections. Last April, the state fined it USD 67,000 over infection-control deficiencies after two flu outbreaks. The coronavirus has infected more than 98,000 people worldwide and killed over 3,300, the vast majority of them in China.

US health officials said they expect a far lower death rate than the World Health Organization's international estimate of 3.4 percent a high rate that doesn't account for mild cases that go uncounted. US Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir cited a model that included mild cases to say the U.S. could expect a death rate somewhere between 0.1% akin to the seasonal causes of flu and 1 percent. The risk is highest for older people and anyone with conditions such as heart or lung disease, diabetes or suppressed immune systems.

Some major businesses in the Seattle area, where researchers say the virus may have circulated undetected for weeks, have shut down some operations or urged employees to work from home. That includes Microsoft and Amazon, the two tech giants that together employ more than 100,000 people in the region. The 22,000-student Northshore district announced it will close for up to two weeks as a precaution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Bandh called by Hindu, Muslim outfits postponed

Coimbatore, Mar 6 PTI The bandh announced by the Hindu Munnani and Federation of All Islamic Organisations and All Jamaat would be observed on March 7 as against its schedule on March 6. However, some 100 shops downed shutters in Valparai i...

NZ's Kim Cotton, Pak's Ahsan Raza umpires for India vs Australia women's T20 WC final

New Zealands Kim Cotton and Pakistans Ahsan Raza were on Friday named on-field umpires for the ICC Womens T20 World Cup final between India and Australia here. Four-time champions Australia will take on first-time finalists India at the Mel...

Anand, Humpy to lead Indian challenge in Chess Olympiad

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand will lead the Indian team in the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held in Moscow in August with the legendary Vladimir Kramnik set to train the mens squad. World number two Koneru Humpy will be the spearh...

"HIDE & GIFT" HELPS YOU DEVELOP ONLINE FRIENDSHIP

Hide Gift An anonymous gifting platform designed specifically for online friendship. The platform allows online friends to send and receive gifts without revealing their postal address. Gifting is an old concept that works between friends...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020