Egypt registers 12 new coronavirus cases on Nile cruise ship - state TV

Egypt's health ministry said it registered 12 people carrying the coronavirus on a Nile cruise ship heading to the southern city of Aswan from Luxor, state television reported on Friday.

The country had until now diagnosed three people with the virus, one of whom it said had fully recovered after receiving treatment

