Left Menu
Development News Edition

Starbucks stops customers using own cups in bid to contain coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 18:01 IST
Starbucks stops customers using own cups in bid to contain coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The world's largest coffee chain Starbucks Corp has stopped accepting reusable cups from customers to prevent the spread of coronavirus, though it will still honor the promised discount for anyone carrying one. Companies across the world are having to rethink the way they operate to slow the spread of a virus that first emerged in China, with some opting to freeze travel, stockpile goods and have staff work from home.

For Starbucks that means pausing the use of personal cups or tumblers in its stores out "of an abundance of caution". Coffee chains have in recent years encouraged customers to bring their own reusable cups or thermal tumblers to cut the number of paper cups and plastic lids that end up in a landfill.

Many offer discounts or increased loyalty stamps to promote the trend. "We will continue to honor existing discounts for anyone who brings in a personal cup," Starbucks said.

"As a result, we are suspending our 5p (UK) and 5c (Germany) charges for paper cups as well, given this decision prevents customers from opting for reusables."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Blast near U.S. Embassy in Tunisia kills policeman

Two militants on a motorbike blew themselves up outside the U.S. Embassy in Tunisia on Friday, killing a policeman and injuring several others in the countrys most serious attack in months. The explosion took place near the embassys main ga...

Cameroon's 'Gurl Boss' crew takes on male-dominated film world

Tatapong Beyala sets up her camera in a studio in Yaounde, Cameroon, surrounded by an all-women team of technicians, make-up artists, and assistants. For the 27-year-old owner of Gurl Boss Productions, it is the perfect crew to take on the ...

Anti-CAA protests: SC asks activist Harsh Mander to respond to allegations of hate speeches

The Supreme Court Friday asked activist Harsh Mander to file response to the allegations of Delhi Police that he made hate speeches including certain objectionable remarks against the top court during anti-CAA protests here. A bench, compri...

EU, Turkey in stand-off over funds to tackle new migrant crisis

The European Union is scrambling for a new agreement with Turkey to prevent migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and beyond flooding into the EU. But there is little sign so far that Ankara is ready to accept the terms Brussels is offerin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020