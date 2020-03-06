Pompeo says China gave imperfect coronavirus data - CNBC interview

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said imperfect data from China on the coronavirus has hindered the U.S. response to the outbreak, faulting Beijing in a television interview with CNBC on Friday.

"The information that we got at the front end of this thing wasn't perfect and has led us now to a place where much of the challenge we face today has put us behind the curve," Pompeo said.

