Vietnam reports new coronavirus case, first in three weeks

Vietnam reported a new coronavirus case on Friday, the first in three weeks, Hanoi city chairman Nguyen Duc Chung said.

Nguyen Hong Nhung, a 26-year-old woman, was admitted to a hospital in the Vietnamese capital on Thursday suffering from fever, Chung told a news conference. Nhung had returned on Monday from a trip to Europe during which she visited London, Milan, and Paris, according to Chung.

The Southeast Asian country has reported 17 people, including Nhung, with coronavirus infections to date, 16 of whom have been cured and released from hospitals. There have been no deaths.

