Washington state announces new coronavirus death, 15th in U.S.

A hospital in Washington state said on Friday that a 12th person had died there from coronavirus, bringing to 15 the total deaths from the respiratory illness in the United States.

EvergreenHealth Medical Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland said the state had confirmed the case. Kirkland is the site of an outbreak at a nursing facility where at least six people have died of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.