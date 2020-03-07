Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

The number of people infected with coronavirus surpassed 100,000 across the world as the outbreak reached more countries and intensified economic damage, with business districts beginning to empty and stock markets tumbling. (Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser) DEATHS/INFECTIONS

* Globally, there have been over 100,300 cases and more than 3,400 deaths, according to a Reuters tally. * Mainland China, where the outbreak began, has seen more than 3,000 deaths, but the epidemic is now spreading faster elsewhere. ASIA

* China's central province of Hubei, excluding the provincial capital Wuhan, reported zero new cases over 24 hours for the first time during the outbreak. * China's financial centre of Shanghai reported three new infections on Friday, in Chinese nationals who caught the virus abroad.

* South Korea reported 505 new cases on Friday, down from 760 a day before, taking its total to 6,593. U.S. military confirmed its seventh case among those stationed there. * Singapore, praised by the World Health Organisation for its efforts to prevent the virus from spreading, warned on Friday that deaths would become "inevitable" as a global pandemic emerges. More than two months since its first case, Singapore has kept infections to just over 100 people with no deaths.

* Vietnam on Friday reported its first new coronavirus case in three weeks but the risk of infections spreading remains very high, Hanoi city chairman Nguyen Duc Chung said. * Confirmed infections in Japan rose to 1,057 on Friday morning.

* Japan's prime minister on Thursday ordered a two-week quarantine for all visitors from China and South Korea, and his government signalled the Olympics would go ahead as planned. * South Korea said on Friday it would suspend visas for Japan in response to Tokyo's own travel restrictions. EUROPE

* Spain confirmed its fifth death, with 365 confirmed cases. * France confirmed 613 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 190 compared to a day earlier.

* The death toll from the virus in Italy has risen by 49 to 197 on Friday, the largest daily increase in fatalities since the contagion was uncovered two weeks ago. * On the Spanish island of Tenerife, busloads of guests left a hotel where they had been locked down since Feb. 25. Local authorities said 443 people had departed since the lockdown was declared, leaving around 400 guests still inside.

* The Vatican confirmed its first case on Friday. The death toll stood at 148 on Thursday. * Slovakia and Serbia confirmed their first cases on Friday and the Netherlands reported its first death.

* More than 60 staff at an Irish hospital were asked to self-isolate on Friday after the country's first community transmission was found there. * Polish police limited drink-driving tests fearing this could speed transmission.

* EU officials failed on Friday to persuade France, Germany and other countries to lift controls on exporting protective gear, which officials said could hurt the bloc's effort to fight the coronavirus. AMERICAS * The death toll in the United States rose to 14 on Friday after the outbreak surfaced in at least four new states and San Francisco the day before.

* Brazil has confirmed eight cases of the new coronavirus as of Thursday, including the first instances of likely local transmission. * Colombia confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Friday AUSTRALIA

* Australia ordered its first school closure on Friday after a 16-year-old pupil tested positive, as the country's prime minister warned the public bill for treating infected patients could top A$1 billion ($661 million). MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Cameroon and Togo confirmed their first cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the number of countries in sub-Saharan Africa hit by the epidemic to five.

* Iran's death toll from the virus jumped to 124, as more than 1,000 new cases were diagnosed over 24 hours. * Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared a 30-day state of emergency on Thursday and Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity was closed following the discovery of seven cases in the traditional birthplace of Jesus. EVENT CANCELLATIONS

* More luxury brands have postponed fashion shows worldwide. * Russia has cancelled its flagship annual St Petersburg International Economic Forum this year.

* Formula E postponed Rome's ePrix race expected on April 4. ECONOMIC FALLOUT * The Asian Development Bank said the outbreak could slash global economic output by 0.1-0.4%, with financial losses forecast to reach between $77 billion and $347 billion.

* The outbreak likely halved China's economic growth in the current quarter compared with the previous three months, a Reuters poll found. * The cost of insuring exposure to sovereign as well as corporate debt rose almost across the board on Friday as the spread of coronavirus raised the prospect of debt distress and government bailouts.

* Global recession risks have risen due to coronavirus, credit rating agency Moody's said on Friday. MARKETS * Yields on U.S. Treasuries plunged to historic lows on Friday as fear the coronavirus outbreak will slam the global economy drove investors to snap up risk-adverse assets and dump equities, overshadowing data highlighting a strong U.S. labor market.

(Compiled by Milla Nissi, Sarah Morland, Uttaresh.V, Sriraj Kalluvila and Shailesh Kuber)

