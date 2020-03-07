UAE discovers 15 new coronavirus cases -ministry of health

United Arab Emirates discovered late on Friday 15 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry announced in a statement.

The statement added the total number of cases in UAE now stands at 45 cases, and two more cases have been cured which brings the total number of cured people to seven.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.