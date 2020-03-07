Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian clinic closes after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 10:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 10:26 IST
Australian clinic closes after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Australian health authorities said on Saturday they had closed a clinic and were contacting around 70 patients of a doctor who has been diagnosed with coronavirus after recently returning from the United States. The Melbourne-based general practioner returned to Australia on Feb. 29.

He became unwell with a runny nose on an internal flight from Denver to San Francisco before flying to Melbourne on United Airlines flight 0060, Victoria State Health Minister Jenny Mikakos told a televised news conference. He saw about 70 patients between March 2 and March 6.

"The doctor...most likely acquired his infection in the United States," Mikakos said. "I have to say I am flabbergasted that a doctor that has flu-like symptoms has presented to work," she said, adding the clinic has been closed until further notice.

Mikakos said patients have been contacted while the passengers on the flight will be contacted as soon as the manifest is available. Four special coronavirus clinics have now been opened in Melbourne to reduce the strain on emergency departments and GP clinics.

New South Wales state reported six new cases of coronavirus overnight bringing the total cases in Australia to nearly 70. Australia will release 260,000 surgical masks from medical stockpiles for immediate use, deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly told a media briefing in Canberra.

The outbreak has killed more than 3,400 people and spread across more than 90 nations, with seven countries reporting their first cases on Friday. The economic damage has also intensified, with business districts starting to empty and stock markets continuing to tumble.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Kapil Sibal chides PM Modi over his 'critics don't want to change status quo' remark

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his critics do not want to change status quo remark, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday asked the Prime Minister if banning TV channels critical to RSS, detaining citizens critic...

Saudi detains three royal princes over 'coup plot': reports

Saudi authorities have detained three princes including King Salmans brother and nephew on charges of plotting a coup, the US media reported Friday, signaling a further consolidation of power by the kingdoms de facto ruler. The detentions c...

US prisons, jails on alert for spread of coronavirus

The nations jails and prisons are on high alert, stepping up inmate screenings, sanitizing jail cells and urging lawyers to scale back in-person visits to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading through their vast inmate populations. The...

Two suspected coronavirus patients suffering from 'high viral load'

Two suspected coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at a hospital here were high viral-load cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Saturday while announcing an immediate suspension of all biometric attendance in the Union t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020