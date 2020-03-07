Following is a summary of current health news briefs. 'Fear of the unknown': U.S. pregnant women worried by lack of virus research

After the first two cases of the novel coronavirus in the state of Georgia were confirmed this week, Leigh Creel, who is 20 weeks pregnant and lives outside Atlanta, made a nervous phone call to her doctor to ask about the risk to her and her fetus. The response she got was not comforting. Health experts do not know if pregnant women are more susceptible to the virus or if contracting it will increase the likelihood of adverse pregnancy outcomes, such as pre-term labor or transmission of the virus in utero. Italy coronavirus deaths near 200 after biggest daily jump

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has risen by 49 to 197, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday, the largest daily increase in fatalities since the contagion was uncovered two weeks ago. Italy is currently reporting more deaths per day from the virus than any other country in the world and the government this week ordered the closure of schools, universities, cinemas and theaters around the country to try to stem the infections. In Canada, doctors broadened coronavirus testing, and made an unlikely save

Canada's official guidance on the novel coronavirus has been to test patients who recently traveled to affected areas, but some doctors and hospitals have expanded testing on their own, finding the first in a series of patients linked to Iran before the scale of the Iranian outbreak was known. The Canadian approach, which let front-line staff exercise judgment in looking for the virus, diverged from the United States, which said only on Tuesday that any American could be tested. Shift in colorectal cancer diagnoses, deaths to younger patients

(Reuters Health) - Rates of diagnosis and death from colorectal cancer appear to be shifting to ever younger patients, a new study finds. These rates appear to be declining among seniors while rising in the young, according to the report in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians. Informal caregivers often in poor health themselves

(Reuters Health) - Nearly one in five caregivers who support ill family members or friends describe their own health as fair or poor, according to a new U.S. study. Almost 18 million people are informal caregivers, and they play such an important role in the U.S. healthcare system that policymakers, nonprofits and healthcare organizations should find ways to take care of them, the study authors write in a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) journal. $2 billion needed to develop COVID-19 shot, says epidemic response group

A global coalition set up to fight epidemic diseases issued a call on Friday for $2 billion to support the development of a vaccine against the new coronavirus that is causing COVID-19 infections around the world. Describing the outbreak as an "unprecedented threat in terms of its global impact", the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) said that while containment measures would help slow the spread, a vaccine was key to longer-term control. Coronavirus found on cruise ship as more U.S. states report cases

Twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship that was barred from docking in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Friday, adding to the more than 100,000 cases of the fast-spreading illness across the world. Vice President Mike Pence, recently appointed as the U.S. government's point man on the outbreak, said the cruise ship Grand Princess will be brought to an unspecified non-commercial port where all 2,400 some passengers and 1,100 crew members will now be tested. U.S. telehealth companies brace for demand spike as coronavirus spread accelerates

The U.S. telehealth industry, including market leader Teladoc Health Inc, is preparing for a surge in demand as public health officials aiming to contain the fast-spreading new coronavirus encourage use of alternatives to clinic visits and patients seek to avoid public spaces. The virus, which originated in central China in December, has spread to around 90 countries with more than 3,400 deaths worldwide. It has also spread across the United States with cases so far in 17 states and 14 deaths, all but one in Washington state.

