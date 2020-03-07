Son of Georgia medical chief contracts coronavirus

A son of a top medical official in Georgia said on Saturday he had contracted the new coronavirus after being in contact with people who travelled to Italy. Nikoloz Gamkrelidze, son of Amiran Gamkrelidze, head of the national centre on disease control in the former Soviet Union republic, wrote on his Facebook page that the test for coronavirus came back positive.

Separately, Amiran Gamkrelidze said there were now 12 cases in the country - 10 linked to Italy, which has Europe's worst outbreak, with the other two linked to Iran, where more than 120 people have died. Georgia, a South Caucasus country of 3.7 million, reported its first case of coronavirus in the end of February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.