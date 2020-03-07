Left Menu
Jan Aushadhi Yojana has provided great relief to patients belonging to economically weaker sections: Union minister

  Srinagar
  Updated: 07-03-2020 21:50 IST
  Created: 07-03-2020 21:50 IST
The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Yojana (PMBJAY) has provided great relief to patients belonging to economically weaker sections of society, Union Minister M L Mandaviya said on Saturday. The Union minister of state for shipping, chemicals and fertilisers also inaugurated a function to celebrate the Jan Aushadhi Diwas at the district administrative complex in Pulwama in south Kashmir. Mandaviya appealed to the people to avail the benefits of the scheme and said its aim is to provide affordable medicine and sustainable source of employment. Lakhs of people are benefiting from Jan Aushadhi Kendra's all across the country on a daily basis, he said.

Mandaviya appealed to the youth of Pulwama to come forward to start their own Jan Aushadhi Kendras and become independent and self-reliant. On the occasion, the Union minister distributed baby kits among mothers of newly born girl children under the 'Beti Bacho Beti Padhao' scheme and Suvidha sanitary kits among adolescent girls. He also felicitated the newly recruited staff nurses under the NHM and DNB courses. Earlier, Mandaviya visited the Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Pulwama district hospital where he took stock of availability of medicine and other facilities.

While interacting with the PMJAY beneficiaries, pharmacists and distributors of the scheme, he said the government has taken an initiative to make affordable and quality generic medicines popular among the people through the scheme. Several public delegations, deputations and individuals met the minister on issues related to civic amenities, education, road connectivity, drinking water, power supply and healthcare.PTI SSB ANB ANB.

