Left Menu
Development News Edition

Third coronavirus-related death in Australia after Sydney man dies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 04:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 04:50 IST
Third coronavirus-related death in Australia after Sydney man dies

A man in his 80s died in a Sydney hospital after testing positive to COVID-19, becoming the third coronavirus-related casualty in Australia, state health authorities said on Sunday. The total number of coronavirus cases has topped 70 in Australia with state and federal health authorities fretting over the risk of more widespread community transmission.

The outbreak has killed more than 3,400 people worldwide, spreading across more than 90 nations outside China. New South Wales Health said in a statement, it was "continuing to find and respond to cases as they are diagnosed to slow any spread of COVID-19 in the community."

Federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt will hold a press conference later in the day to announce the government has secured an additional 54 million face masks to help protect medical workers. On Saturday, the government released an extra 260,000 surgical masks from federal stockpile to primary health networks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

Athletics-Barcelona marathon postponed due to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges in Mumbai: Officials.

ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges in Mumbai Officials....

Tennis-Bouzkova upends Konta to reach Monterrey final

Ninth seeded Marie Bouzkova surprised Britains Johanna Konta, the number two seed, in straight sets to reach her first WTA final at the Monterrey Open on Saturday. The 21-year-old Czech, who prevailed 6-3 6-4, has not lost a set in four mat...

Golf-Hatton survives carnage for two-shot lead at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tyrrell Hatton survived brutal conditions to eke out a two-stroke lead over former champions Rory McIlroy and Marc Leishman in the third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Saturday.On a day when a proverbial U.S. Open bro...

FACTBOX-Women's rights: 25 years of progress? Or not?

By Emma Batha LONDON, March 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - World leaders promised 25 years ago to empower girls and women and work towards ending discrimination following a landmark gender equality meeting in Beijing.From getting more girls...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020