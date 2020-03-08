Moldova reports first coronavirus case

Moldova has reported its first confirmed coronavirus case, the Moldovan health ministry said late on Saturday. The 48-year-old woman was hospitalized on Saturday after she arrived from Italy, the ministry said in a statement.

"The person was taken from the airport ... with bilateral pneumonia, acute respiratory failure, fever, cough, general weakness," it said.

