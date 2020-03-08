Motor racing-Bahrain F1 Grand Prix to be participant-only event due to coronavirus

The Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix this month will be restricted to participants and no fans will be allowed to attend, organizers said on Sunday.

"To ensure that neither the sport nor its global supporter base, is unduly impacted, the race weekend itself will still go ahead as a televised event," organizers said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.