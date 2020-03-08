Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands rally in Asia for International Women's Day despite virus fears

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 15:30 IST
Thousands rally in Asia for International Women's Day despite virus fears

Thousands took to the streets across Asia for International Women's Day on Sunday even as the coronavirus outbreak forced the cancellation of events in the region. In China -- the epicentre of the epidemic that has killed more than 3,500 people and infected over 100,000 worldwide -- state broadcaster CCTV highlighted the work of female medical workers on the frontlines in the fight against the virus.

Despite growing fears over the worsening epidemic, marches went ahead in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines while women rallied in ultra-conservative Pakistan demanding "freedom". A women's marathon planned in India was postponed over virus concerns as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said prominent women would run his social media accounts for the day.

In South Korea, where more than 7,000 virus infections make it the hardest hit country outside China, several events were cancelled. "Although we can't be physically together, our minds for realising gender equality are stronger than ever," the country's gender equality minister Lee Jung-Ok said in a video message.

Many feminist groups held online campaigns instead of street marches, using hashtags such as #FemaleStrike, #PowerUp and #38InternationalWomensDay to raise awareness of gender inequality. In Bangkok, protesters called for improved labour protections amid the epidemic that has infected dozens in Thailand, and greater rights under a military-aligned government.

But turnout was lower than last year with organisers saying some had stayed away because of virus fears. Hundreds of women and men rallied in the Philippine capital Manila, burning a giant effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte -- who they accuse of misogyny -- to mark the day.

"The violence and poverty among women are getting worse," Joms Salvador of women's group Gabriela told AFP. "While we have 37 laws related to women's rights, on the ground what is happening is a widespread violence in the forms of domestic abuse, sexual harassment and rape," he said.

At a march in the Indonesian capital Jakarta hundreds of people, some wearing rainbow make-up, demanded the government revoke laws seen as gender discriminative. They also called for laws against sexual violence and for the protection of domestic workers.

A big crowd turned out in Melbourne to watch the women's Twenty20 World Cup final between India and Australia, with US singer Katy Perry -- wearing an outfit emblazoned with the female symbol -- performing her hit single "Roar" ahead of the game..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Ind-Aus final witnesses highest attendance for women's cricket match globally

International Cricket Council ICC T20 World Cup final between India and Australia witnessed the highest attendance for womens cricket globally here on Sunday. 86,174 people attended the ICC Womens T20 World Cup final at Melbourne Cricket Gr...

Man accused of son-in-law s 'honour-killing' commits 'suicide'

Hyderabad, March 8 PTI A man, accused of the honour-killing of his son-in-law who was a Dalit Christian in Telanganas Nalgonda district in September 2018, allegedly committed suicide at a lodge here, police said on Sunday. Maruti Rao, aged ...

Woman commando in Chhattisgarh served with elite anti-Naxal unit even while pregnant

In keeping with her commando training of being tough and never giving up in the face of difficulty, a six months pregnant Sunaina Patel continued to serve with an elite police unit that conducts anti-Naxal operations. Woman commando Sunaina...

Gender labels are used because it's not level playing field yet: Ruchi Narain

Gender of an artiste should not define the art, says writer-director Ruchi Narain, who believes the imbalance in the opportunities between men and women is the reason why labels exist. Ruchi is best known for writing screenplays of films ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020