Left Menu
Development News Edition

Condition of corona-positive Italian couple improving: Official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 18:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 18:44 IST
Condition of corona-positive Italian couple improving: Official

The condition of a coronavirus-hit Italian couple admitted here at SMS Hospital for treatment is improving, a senior official said on Sunday. “The Italian man has no fever now and his condition is constantly improving. His blood count has become normal with decreased pneumonia symptoms, requiring much less oxygen (support),” Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said on Sunday.

Singh said considering the improvement in conditions of the Italian man, he is likely to be fully recovered and discharged from the hospital in next seven to ten days. “His wife, who too was found corona-positive, is much better now,” he said. The Italian man was tested positive in tests for coronavirus afflictions on March 2, while his wife too was tested positive a day later.

Singh said a total of 303 samples have been collected in the state so far. Of them, 300 were negative, two positive (Italian couple) and the report of one sample is awaited. As a measure to handle the situation, 615 teams of the health department has conducted survey of 32,118 houses.

He said the information on safety tips against coronavirus afflictions were given to people through 11,152 gram sabhas held across the state on Sunday. The state government, meanwhile, has directed all private medical institutions to follow the infection control protocol issued by the Union Ministry of Health with seriousness.

“The cooperation of private hospitals, Indian Medical Association and private nursing societies is being taken to ensure effective screening,” he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal govt is committed to women empowerment, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Assuring that her government is committed to empowering women, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday said that women are the pillars of our society and are our pride. Women are the pillars of our society. They are our pr...

One injured in 'minor' explosion of abandoned chemical in

A 50-year old man was injured in a minor explosion of an abandoned chemical liquid container at a garbage heap in Adugodi area in the city on Sunday, police said. The chemical, used for cutting granite, was exposed to the sun for quite some...

German SPD calls for subsidies to help virus-hit industries

The head of Germanys Social Democrats called on Sunday for more support for firms forced to cut output because of the coronavirus epidemic, ahead of a policy meeting with the other parties in Chancellor Angela Merkels government. Concern is...

Coronavirus deaths in Netherlands rises to three - health authorities

Two more people infected with the coronavirus in the Netherlands have died, taking the total number of fatalities to three, Dutch health officials said on Sunday.The National Institute for Public Health said the deceased were two men, aged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020